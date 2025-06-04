Asia Pacific > Shanghai to auction off CO2 permits under regional ETS

Shanghai to auction off CO2 permits under regional ETS

Published 10:02 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:02 on June 4, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China

The Shanghai government will auction off carbon allowances under its emissions trading scheme at the end of this month to ensure regulated companies can acquire sufficient permits for compliance purposes.
The Shanghai government will auction off carbon allowances under its emissions trading scheme at the end of this month to ensure regulated companies can acquire sufficient permits for compliance purposes.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.