Brazilian prosecutors file new lawsuit in bid to block $180-mln Para carbon credit deal

Published 08:05 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:05 on June 4, 2025  / /  Americas, Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazil's Federal Public Ministry (MPF) filed a lawsuit Tuesday requesting the immediate suspension of an international contract for the purchase and sale of carbon credits signed between the state of Para and a coalition of international governments and multinational corporations.
