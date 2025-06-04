Asia Pacific > Scientists warn New Zealand PM on agricultural emissions accounting

Scientists warn New Zealand PM on agricultural emissions accounting

Published 04:57 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 04:57 on June 4, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand

A group of climate scientists have sent an open letter to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, warning him that changing how the country accounts for biogenic methane emissions risks jeopardising its Paris Agreement commitments.
A group of climate scientists have sent an open letter to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, warning him that changing how the country accounts for biogenic methane emissions risks jeopardising its Paris Agreement commitments.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.