Scientists warn New Zealand PM on agricultural emissions accounting
Published 04:57 on June 4, 2025 / Last updated at 04:57 on June 4, 2025 / Katie Kouchakji / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
A group of climate scientists have sent an open letter to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, warning him that changing how the country accounts for biogenic methane emissions risks jeopardising its Paris Agreement commitments.
