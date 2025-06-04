Asia Pacific > South Korea’s new president expected to expand renewables, shut down coal plants

South Korea’s new president expected to expand renewables, shut down coal plants

Published 05:48 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:52 on June 4, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, South Korea

The victory for South Korea's left-leaning presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung in Tuesday's election could mean a boost to the country's renewable energy sector, while the shutdown of coal-fired power plants has been brought to the policy agenda.
