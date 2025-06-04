Americas > Oklahoma prepares to file Class VI well primacy application

Oklahoma prepares to file Class VI well primacy application

Published 00:15 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:15 on June 4, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The Oklahoma legislature has given the green light for the state to prepare an application to have permitting and enforcement authority over the state’s Class VI carbon injection wells.
The Oklahoma legislature has given the green light for the state to prepare an application to have permitting and enforcement authority over the state’s Class VI carbon injection wells.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.