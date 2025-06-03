Buyers have “duty of care” in carbon removal purchases, says VC

Published 21:20 on June 3, 2025 / Last updated at 21:20 on June 3, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, Voluntary

Carbon removal credit offtakers must think before they buy to avoid leaving startup founders stuck "between a rock and hard place", while those on the supply side must also be careful before committing to long-term sales agreements, according to a senior member of a carbon removal venture capital firm.