ARR carbon projects need to sell credits at $90/t to really succeed, says investor

Published 21:06 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:06 on June 3, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) activities need to achieve carbon credit sales at a price nearly 10 times higher than the current market value to scale and make a worthy return on financing, an investor told an industry event Tuesday.
Afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) activities need to achieve carbon credit sales at a price nearly 10 times higher than the current market value to scale and make a worthy return on financing, an investor told an industry event Tuesday.


