Bullish outlook for European energy, carbon prices to year-end, say analysts
Published 19:01 on June 3, 2025 / Last updated at 19:01 on June 3, 2025 / Finlay Johnston / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
The second half of 2025 will see higher prices across European energy markets, as well as EUAs, despite increases in gas production, uncertainty due to US tariffs, and weaker-than-expected demand, a consultancy forecast in a report circulated this week.
The second half of 2025 will see higher prices across European energy markets, as well as EUAs, despite increases in gas production, uncertainty due to US tariffs, and weaker-than-expected demand, a consultancy forecast in a report circulated this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.