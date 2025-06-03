Africa > UK backs Morocco’s plan for Western Sahara amid looming renewable energy, green hydrogen boom

UK backs Morocco’s plan for Western Sahara amid looming renewable energy, green hydrogen boom

Published 19:29 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:37 on June 3, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA

The UK has thrown support behind Morocco's plan for ending a long territorial conflict in Western Sahara, at a time when the desert region may be on the verge of becoming a green hydrogen hub and a renewable energy exporter.
The UK has thrown support behind Morocco's plan for ending a long territorial conflict in Western Sahara, at a time when the desert region may be on the verge of becoming a green hydrogen hub and a renewable energy exporter.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.