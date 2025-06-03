EMEA > Nordics launch carbon removal association in bid to create strong, sustained demand

Nordics launch carbon removal association in bid to create strong, sustained demand

Published 16:39 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:39 on June 3, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

The Nordic countries of Europe have launched a carbon removal association, which combines policymakers and industry in a bid to scale the demand side of the market.
The Nordic countries of Europe have launched a carbon removal association, which combines policymakers and industry in a bid to scale the demand side of the market.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.