AFD, Banco do Brasil target €250 mln for bioeconomy and restoration projects

Published 16:03 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:03 on June 3, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The French Development Agency (AFD) and state-owned Banco do Brasil (BB) have signed a Letter of Intent to raise €250 million for sustainable projects focused on bioeconomy, recovery of degraded areas, low-carbon agriculture, reforestation, and biofuels.
