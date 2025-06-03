Americas > First PACM carbon credits now expected towards end of 2025

First PACM carbon credits now expected towards end of 2025

Published 14:22 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:22 on June 3, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The first credits from an activity transitioning to the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) are expected be issued towards the end of this year, a UNFCCC official said Tuesday.
The first credits from an activity transitioning to the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) are expected be issued towards the end of this year, a UNFCCC official said Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.