Fossil fuel subsidies could undermine carbon pricing push in Central Asia, conference hears
Published 14:16 on June 3, 2025 / Last updated at 14:16 on June 3, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Other APAC
Efforts to roll out carbon pricing in Central Asia risk being undercut by fossil fuel subsidies that make polluting energy sources artificially cheap and weaken climate policy signals, experts warned at a World Bank-hosted workshop in Almaty on Tuesday.
Efforts to roll out carbon pricing in Central Asia risk being undercut by fossil fuel subsidies that make polluting energy sources artificially cheap and weaken climate policy signals, experts warned at a World Bank-hosted workshop in Almaty on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.