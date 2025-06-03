Americas > UK fintech invests £500k in carbon removal solutions for Global South

UK fintech invests £500k in carbon removal solutions for Global South

Published 12:31 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:31 on June 3, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary

A London-headquartered fintech company announced Tuesday it will commit £500,000 to support nature-based (NbS) and hybrid carbon removal (CDR) solutions in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.
A London-headquartered fintech company announced Tuesday it will commit £500,000 to support nature-based (NbS) and hybrid carbon removal (CDR) solutions in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.