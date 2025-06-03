Americas > BRIEFING: Carbon removals sector still on the up, but market anxious amid “crisis narrative”

BRIEFING: Carbon removals sector still on the up, but market anxious amid “crisis narrative”

Published 16:47 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:47 on June 3, 2025  / and /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Large carbon removal (CDR) transactions are being made behind the scenes despite a more challenging narrative around corporate climate action, but capital must continue to flow into the sector to avoid a supply-side collapse over the next few years, an industry conference heard Tuesday.
Large carbon removal (CDR) transactions are being made behind the scenes despite a more challenging narrative around corporate climate action, but capital must continue to flow into the sector to avoid a supply-side collapse over the next few years, an industry conference heard Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.