South Korea launches broad alliance to meet biodiversity targets, focus on OECMs
Published 11:30 on June 3, 2025 / Last updated at 11:30 on June 3, 2025 / Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, South Korea
A wide range of government agencies, corporations, NGOs, and academic institutions in South Korea on Tuesday launched the 30x30 Alliance, set up to help ensure the country meets its 2030 biodiversity targets, with initial focus set to be on creating and expanding other Effective area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs).
A wide range of government agencies, corporations, NGOs, and academic institutions in South Korea on Tuesday launched the 30x30 Alliance, set up to help ensure the country meets its 2030 biodiversity targets, with initial focus set to be on creating and expanding other Effective area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs).
A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register
today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer
.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.