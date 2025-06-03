EMEA > Think tank recommends integrating BECCS in EU ETS, with environmental safeguards

Think tank recommends integrating BECCS in EU ETS, with environmental safeguards

Published 14:00 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:45 on June 3, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) should be formally recognised as a compliance option under the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS), with environmental safeguards to avoid increasing the pressure on Europe’s forest carbon sink, a Brussels-based think tank recommends.
Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) should be formally recognised as a compliance option under the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS), with environmental safeguards to avoid increasing the pressure on Europe’s forest carbon sink, a Brussels-based think tank recommends.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.