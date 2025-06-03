Think tank recommends integrating BECCS in EU ETS, with environmental safeguards
Published 14:00 on June 3, 2025 / Last updated at 11:45 on June 3, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, Voluntary
Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) should be formally recognised as a compliance option under the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS), with environmental safeguards to avoid increasing the pressure on Europe’s forest carbon sink, a Brussels-based think tank recommends.
