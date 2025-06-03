India to revamp shipping rules to align with IMO carbon regulations -media
Published 08:23 on June 3, 2025 / Last updated at 08:23 on June 3, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Shipping, Voluntary
The Indian government is planning to update its shipping rules in order to align with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) zero emissions regulations in an effort to decarbonise the industry, according to local media reports.
