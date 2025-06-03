Asia Pacific > India to revamp shipping rules to align with IMO carbon regulations -media

India to revamp shipping rules to align with IMO carbon regulations -media

Published 08:23 on June 3, 2025

The Indian government is planning to update its shipping rules in order to align with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) zero emissions regulations in an effort to decarbonise the industry, according to local media reports.
