Climate Talks > World must better coordinate efforts to scale carbon removal to meet Paris targets, say researchers

World must better coordinate efforts to scale carbon removal to meet Paris targets, say researchers

Published 08:07 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:07 on June 3, 2025  / /  Climate Talks, International

An international body should manage efforts to advance carbon removal development and deployment under the Global Stocktake (GST), researchers in a new paper said, lamenting the current lack of coordinated action. 
An international body should manage efforts to advance carbon removal development and deployment under the Global Stocktake (GST), researchers in a new paper said, lamenting the current lack of coordinated action. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.