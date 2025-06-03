Americas > UN expert methodology panel shifts focus to carbon removals

Published 07:49 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:49 on June 3, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Following its latest meeting, the Article 6.4 Methodological Expert Panel (MEP) has begun more intense work on how crediting carbon removals will be carried out under the new UN mechanism.
