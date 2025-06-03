Africa > ICVCM approves additional set of clean cooking, adipic acid carbon methodologies

ICVCM approves additional set of clean cooking, adipic acid carbon methodologies

Published 06:00 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:33 on June 2, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

More cookstove credits could qualify for the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) quality seal after the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) on Tuesday approved earlier versions of a Gold Standard methodology – but only under additional conditions.
