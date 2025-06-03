ICVCM approves additional set of clean cooking, adipic acid carbon methodologies
Published 06:00 on June 3, 2025 / Last updated at 18:33 on June 2, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
More cookstove credits could qualify for the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) quality seal after the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) on Tuesday approved earlier versions of a Gold Standard methodology – but only under additional conditions.
More cookstove credits could qualify for the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) quality seal after the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) on Tuesday approved earlier versions of a Gold Standard methodology – but only under additional conditions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.