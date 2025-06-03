FEATURE: Direct air capture shifts from hype to reality as race for scale and survival begins
Published 11:28 on June 3, 2025 / Last updated at 12:10 on June 3, 2025 / Dimana Doneva, Finlay Johnston and Rebecca Gualandi / Africa, Americas, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
Mounting costs, technical challenges, and growing scrutiny are fuelling doubts over whether direct air capture (DAC) can deliver on its carbon removal promise, raising concerns that policymakers may be placing too much faith in a technology still in its infancy.
Mounting costs, technical challenges, and growing scrutiny are fuelling doubts over whether direct air capture (DAC) can deliver on its carbon removal promise, raising concerns that policymakers may be placing too much faith in a technology still in its infancy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.