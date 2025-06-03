INTERVIEW: Benin sees carbon market growth as “core” to raising climate finance
Published 07:39 on June 3, 2025 / Last updated at 07:39 on June 3, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Benin is in talks with a number of countries about bilateral Article 6 deals, following its first with Norway last year, as the West African country seeks to lure in carbon market developers and drive economic growth, a government official told Carbon Pulse.
