Asia Pacific > Biodiversity handbook for renewable energy developers in Australian state takes effect

Biodiversity handbook for renewable energy developers in Australian state takes effect

Published 01:40 on May 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:33 on May 30, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity

The Victorian state government’s guide for renewable energy project developers to limit their impacts on biodiversity took effect on Thursday, the government announced.
The Victorian state government’s guide for renewable energy project developers to limit their impacts on biodiversity took effect on Thursday, the government announced.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.