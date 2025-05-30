Americas > Gevo buys $637,500 in carbon removal credits in deal linked to North Dakota CCS acquisition

Gevo buys $637,500 in carbon removal credits in deal linked to North Dakota CCS acquisition

Published 00:12 on May 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:12 on May 30, 2025  /  Americas, US, Voluntary

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) developer Gevo has agreed to purchase $637,500 worth of CO2 removal certificates (CORCs) from South 8 Energy as part of a broader transaction tied to its acquisition of a North Dakota ethanol plant and carbon capture infrastructure.
Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) developer Gevo has agreed to purchase $637,500 worth of CO2 removal certificates (CORCs) from South 8 Energy as part of a broader transaction tied to its acquisition of a North Dakota ethanol plant and carbon capture infrastructure.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.