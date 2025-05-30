Gevo buys $637,500 in carbon removal credits in deal linked to North Dakota CCS acquisition

Published 00:12 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 00:12 on May 30, 2025 / Americas, US, Voluntary

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) developer Gevo has agreed to purchase $637,500 worth of CO2 removal certificates (CORCs) from South 8 Energy as part of a broader transaction tied to its acquisition of a North Dakota ethanol plant and carbon capture infrastructure.