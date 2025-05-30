Gevo buys $637,500 in carbon removal credits in deal linked to North Dakota CCS acquisition
Published 00:12 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 00:12 on May 30, 2025 / Americas, US, Voluntary
Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) developer Gevo has agreed to purchase $637,500 worth of CO2 removal certificates (CORCs) from South 8 Energy as part of a broader transaction tied to its acquisition of a North Dakota ethanol plant and carbon capture infrastructure.
Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) developer Gevo has agreed to purchase $637,500 worth of CO2 removal certificates (CORCs) from South 8 Energy as part of a broader transaction tied to its acquisition of a North Dakota ethanol plant and carbon capture infrastructure.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.