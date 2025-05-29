Africa > Phased-in CO2 tax in Kenya could raise revenue without harming poor -report

Published 23:55 on May 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:55 on May 29, 2025  / /  Africa, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, International

Phasing in a carbon tax in Kenya could bring in substantial revenues without placing extra burdens on poorer households, according to a report published this week.
