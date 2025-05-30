UNFCCC Secretary praises Mexico’s climate strategy, urges leaders to submit strong NDC

Published 00:00 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 00:00 on May 30, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Climate Talks, Mexico

During a trip to Mexico’s capital city this week, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell praised Mexico’s new climate strategy while encouraging the nation to submit a strong Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).