African Development Bank to launch carbon market support facility next year -official

Published 23:09 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 23:09 on May 29, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The African Development Bank (AfDB) will launch a carbon market support facility next year, an official told Carbon Pulse, in an effort to unlock billions of dollars of climate finance for the African continent.