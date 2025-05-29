African Development Bank to launch carbon market support facility next year -official
Published 23:09 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 23:09 on May 29, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The African Development Bank (AfDB) will launch a carbon market support facility next year, an official told Carbon Pulse, in an effort to unlock billions of dollars of climate finance for the African continent.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) will launch a carbon market support facility next year, an official told Carbon Pulse, in an effort to unlock billions of dollars of climate finance for the African continent.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.