US energy emissions declined 0.5% in 2024, EIA says

Published 22:56 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 22:56 on May 29, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US

New emissions data show that the year-over-year (YoY) decline of US energy-related CO2 emissions slowed in 2024 compared to the previous year’s drop, with power sector and jet fuel emissions inching upward.