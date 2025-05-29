Americas > Canada needs to align with global climate policy trends amid US rollbacks -analysis

Canada needs to align with global climate policy trends amid US rollbacks -analysis

Published 21:07 on May 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:07 on May 29, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, US

Canada’s economic competitiveness could be at risk if the federal government fails to keep up with global energy transition and climate policy progress, according to a new analysis published on Wednesday.
Canada’s economic competitiveness could be at risk if the federal government fails to keep up with global energy transition and climate policy progress, according to a new analysis published on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.