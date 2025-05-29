Americas > Brazil not planning ITMO trade until next GHG inventory -official

Brazil not planning ITMO trade until next GHG inventory -official

Published 23:20 on May 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:20 on May 29, 2025  / /  Americas, International, Paris Article 6, South & Central

COP30 host Brazil won’t consider the trade of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement until completion of a national GHG inventory expected next year, according to a national environmental official.
COP30 host Brazil won’t consider the trade of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement until completion of a national GHG inventory expected next year, according to a national environmental official.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.