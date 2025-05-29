Brazil not planning ITMO trade until next GHG inventory -official
Published 23:20 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 23:20 on May 29, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, International, Paris Article 6, South & Central
COP30 host Brazil won’t consider the trade of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement until completion of a national GHG inventory expected next year, according to a national environmental official.
