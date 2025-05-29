WCI Markets: First undersubscribed auction in nearly 5 years hits the floor in Q2

Published 20:58 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 20:58 on May 29, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

The Q2 California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction settled at the floor price in line with secondary market prices and tempered market expectations, as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures have weakened through May in the face of unresolved federal risks and prolonged reauthorisation negotiations with state lawmakers.