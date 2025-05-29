WCI Markets: First undersubscribed auction in nearly 5 years hits the floor in Q2
Published 20:58 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 20:58 on May 29, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
The Q2 California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction settled at the floor price in line with secondary market prices and tempered market expectations, as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures have weakened through May in the face of unresolved federal risks and prolonged reauthorisation negotiations with state lawmakers.
The Q2 California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction settled at the floor price in line with secondary market prices and tempered market expectations, as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures have weakened through May in the face of unresolved federal risks and prolonged reauthorisation negotiations with state lawmakers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.