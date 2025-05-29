Lack of clarity on corresponding adjustments keeps investors in the dark -project developer

Published 18:13 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 18:13 on May 29, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

One of the biggest risks that project developers face is the ambiguity around corresponding adjustments by host nations under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, a developer told a conference Thursday.