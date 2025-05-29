South Korea to work with UN, GGGI on developing global voluntary carbon market model
Published 17:03 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 17:03 on May 29, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Voluntary
The South Korean government on Thursday signed arrangements with the UNFCCC and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to work on developing a model framework, project methodologies, and other elements for a high-integrity global voluntary carbon market aligned with the Paris Agreement’s Article 6.
