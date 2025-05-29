Americas > INTERVIEW: Peru’s national carbon registry to add first VCM, Article 6 projects

INTERVIEW: Peru’s national carbon registry to add first VCM, Article 6 projects

Published 18:04 on May 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:04 on May 29, 2025

Peru's national carbon registry (RENAMI) is on the cusp of registering its first voluntary carbon market (VCM) project and first Article 6 project under a bilateral agreement, Carbon Pulse heard from a senior official on the sidelines of the Peru Carbon Forum in Lima on Wednesday.
