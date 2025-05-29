Korean electronics firm partners with university on blue carbon glass tech

Published 15:06 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 15:06 on May 29, 2025

A South Korean electronics multinational announced Monday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a university-affiliated marine research centre to explore the potential of a mineral-releasing material aimed at boosting marine carbon sinks.