Voluntary market value shrinks 29% to $535 mln, down from peak of $2 bln -report

Published 14:56 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 14:56 on May 29, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon credit trade crashed lower in 2024, wiping 29% off market value year-on-year, as project developers grappled with the "bumpy ride" to integrity, according to a report published Thursday.