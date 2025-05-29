‘Fairness’ increasingly seen as a proxy for carbon project integrity — but yet to be defined

Published 14:10 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 14:28 on May 29, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The question of 'fairness' is increasingly becoming a benchmark for the level of trust and integrity tied to a carbon project in Africa, and ultimately the price it can charge for credits — but major gaps remain to be addressed, speakers told a conference on Thursday.