Quality of adjusted Article 6 credits depends on countries being serious about their NDC, says market expert

Published 14:56 on May 29, 2025

The quality of an Article 6 credit with a corresponding adjustment will fundamentally depend on how serious the host country government is in achieving its Paris Agreement commitments, said a carbon market expert at a London conference Thursday.
The quality of an Article 6 credit with a corresponding adjustment will fundamentally depend on how serious the host country government is in achieving its Paris Agreement commitments, said a carbon market expert at a London conference Thursday.


