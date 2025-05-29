Quality of adjusted Article 6 credits depends on countries being serious about their NDC, says market expert

Published 14:56 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 14:56 on May 29, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6

The quality of an Article 6 credit with a corresponding adjustment will fundamentally depend on how serious the host country government is in achieving its Paris Agreement commitments, said a carbon market expert at a London conference Thursday.