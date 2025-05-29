Asia Pacific > PREVIEW: South Korea presidential election to set pace for coal plant closures, nuclear development

PREVIEW: South Korea presidential election to set pace for coal plant closures, nuclear development

Published 14:43 on May 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:43 on May 29, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, South Korea

South Korea could see the results of next week's presidential election shape the trajectory of the country's energy policy, particularly timelines for early coal plant closures and nuclear energy development.
South Korea could see the results of next week's presidential election shape the trajectory of the country's energy policy, particularly timelines for early coal plant closures and nuclear energy development.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.