Americas > Sovereign credit rating agencies urged to better integrate biodiversity metrics

Sovereign credit rating agencies urged to better integrate biodiversity metrics

Published 13:27 on May 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:27 on May 29, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Sovereign credit rating agencies should better integrate environmental indicators, as existing methodologies largely fail to value improvements in biodiversity, according to a paper released this week.
Sovereign credit rating agencies should better integrate environmental indicators, as existing methodologies largely fail to value improvements in biodiversity, according to a paper released this week.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.