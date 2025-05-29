Americas > Verra agrees to review some project requests that were audited by four blacklisted VVBs

Verra agrees to review some project requests that were audited by four blacklisted VVBs

Published 15:00 on May 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:01 on May 29, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

Verra has backtracked from a blanket suspension of reviewing projects from four verification and validation bodies (VVBs) that were involved in auditing the 37 rice cultivation projects in China that the standard body rejected in 2024.
Verra has backtracked from a blanket suspension of reviewing projects from four verification and validation bodies (VVBs) that were involved in auditing the 37 rice cultivation projects in China that the standard body rejected in 2024.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.