Developer concedes confusion persists over REDD+ project as validation looms

Published 10:16 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 10:16 on May 29, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

A project developer in Malaysia has admitted that Indigenous communities within the company’s 39,000-hectare REDD+ project in Sarawak still do not understand the initiative, despite over two years of outreach efforts.