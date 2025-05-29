Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:37 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 13:37 on May 29, 2025 / Finlay Johnston and Mike Szabo / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Benchmark EUA futures sank on Thursday morning, retreating from a one-week high fuelled by some initial excitement about the latest TNAC figure and news that President Donald Trump's wide-reaching tariffs have been blocked by a US court.