Malaysia mulls 5% carbon offset provision under upcoming tax bill -official
Published 06:38 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 06:38 on May 29, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Malaysia is considering allowing companies to offset up to 5% of their emissions under a planned carbon tax set to take shape by 2026, a senior government official said Thursday, as part of broader efforts to stimulate demand in the domestic carbon market.
Malaysia is considering allowing companies to offset up to 5% of their emissions under a planned carbon tax set to take shape by 2026, a senior government official said Thursday, as part of broader efforts to stimulate demand in the domestic carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.