Malaysia mulls 5% carbon offset provision under upcoming tax bill -official

Published 06:38 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 06:38 on May 29, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Malaysia is considering allowing companies to offset up to 5% of their emissions under a planned carbon tax set to take shape by 2026, a senior government official said Thursday, as part of broader efforts to stimulate demand in the domestic carbon market.