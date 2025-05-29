Australian renewable energy investment soared in 2024, but still not enough to meet climate targets

Published 06:22 on May 29, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Clean energy investment in Australia in 2024 rose to A$9 billion ($5.7 bln), up 500% year-on-year thanks to renewable policy certainty, according to a report published Thursday.