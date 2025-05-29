Tanzania becomes latest country to sign JCM partnership with Japan

Tanzania has become the 30th country to agree to a bilateral carbon trading framework with Japan under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), as part of Tokyo's strategy to secure Paris-aligned carbon credits.