Tanzania becomes latest country to sign JCM partnership with Japan

Published 03:46 on May 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:46 on May 29, 2025

Tanzania has become the 30th country to agree to a bilateral carbon trading framework with Japan under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), as part of Tokyo's strategy to secure Paris-aligned carbon credits.
