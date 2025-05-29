INTERVIEW: Iraq fights international indifference in carbon markets push

Published 21:14 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 21:14 on May 29, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary

Despite Iraq’s surge of cross-ministerial support for carbon markets, international players are keeping their distance, according to the head of a global carbon market investment and project development platform working closely with the government.