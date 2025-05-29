Ireland to miss 2030 climate goals despite planned emission cuts -EPA

Published 01:10 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 01:14 on May 29, 2025 / EMEA, EU ETS

Ireland is on course to fall significantly short of its 2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets, even under the government's most optimistic policy scenario, the country’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in a report published this week.