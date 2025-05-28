Clean Cooking Alliance launches global data hub to boost carbon project design

Published 23:23 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 23:23 on May 28, 2025 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary

The Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) has unveiled a new open-access online platform aimed at accelerating the development of clean cooking carbon projects by improving access to household energy data.